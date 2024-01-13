en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Violence Erupts at Cultural Event in Melbourne: 14 Injured

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:21 pm EST
Violence Erupts at Cultural Event in Melbourne: 14 Injured

A cultural gathering in Melbourne’s north-west, intended as a vibrant celebration of diversity, morphed into an unfortunate scene of violence and chaos. The event witnessed supporters of the Eritrean government and protesters from the pro-democracy youth movement Birged Nhamedu clashing, leading to a violent brawl that involved more than 100 individuals. This unsettling scene resulted in as many as 14 attendees sustaining injuries, with 10 of them requiring immediate hospital treatment.

Unveiling the Unrest

The attendees, who were demonstrating against the Eritrean government—an entity that has been accused of crimes against humanity by the United Nations—found themselves in a volatile situation. The peaceful protest quickly spiraled into a vicious fight, with both factions hurling rocks and bricks, tearing out fences, and shattering windows. The intensity of the situation led to the injury of more than 14 people, with some needing urgent medical attention.

Investigation and Aftermath

The Victoria Police have since been investigating the circumstances leading up to this violent outbreak, but as of Saturday night, no charges had been laid. The incident has sparked crucial discussions about the need for better security measures and crowd management strategies at public events. The focus is now on understanding the triggers of this unrest and identifying those responsible for instigating it.

A Call for Unity

In the wake of this unfortunate incident, community leaders have urged for unity and peace. They stress the importance of cultural events as platforms for celebration, not conflict. These platforms should foster a sense of community, not fuel divisions. They serve as a reminder that respect for cultural diversity is paramount, and any form of violence is not only a threat to public safety but also to the very essence of these gatherings.

0
Australia Crime Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
15 mins ago
Western Australia's Pandemic Stimulus Grants Soar to Half a Billion Dollars, Stirring Industry Turmoil
Western Australia, known for its robust economy and dynamic construction sector, is now grappling with a predicament of unsettling proportions. The region’s Building Bonus grants scheme, a well-intentioned economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic, has swelled from a projected $117 million to an astounding half a billion dollars. This unforeseen escalation is now being linked
Western Australia's Pandemic Stimulus Grants Soar to Half a Billion Dollars, Stirring Industry Turmoil
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
34 mins ago
Teenager Sexually Assaulted in Daylight at Coogee Beach: Hunt for Predator Underway
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
43 mins ago
COVID-19 in 2024: Western Australia Reports Increased Fatalities and Hospital Admissions
Bikie Gang Spotted in Western Australia: Police on Alert
49 mins ago
Bikie Gang Spotted in Western Australia: Police on Alert
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's She Cranes Triumph; Political and Public Health Strides in Kampala
1 min
Uganda's She Cranes Triumph; Political and Public Health Strides in Kampala
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
4 mins
Political Scandal Hits the Bahamas as Violent Incident Grips Gilbert
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt Vote: A Case of Privilege and Power?
6 mins
Hunter Biden Faces Contempt Vote: A Case of Privilege and Power?
Uganda: Navigating a Sea of Challenges Amidst Hope for a Brighter Future
8 mins
Uganda: Navigating a Sea of Challenges Amidst Hope for a Brighter Future
Uganda in Flux: A Digest of Recent Developments
10 mins
Uganda in Flux: A Digest of Recent Developments
2024 Iowa Republican Caucus: A Test of Resilience Amid Winter Fury
11 mins
2024 Iowa Republican Caucus: A Test of Resilience Amid Winter Fury
KCCA Unveils 45 State-of-the-Art Public Toilets in Kampala
11 mins
KCCA Unveils 45 State-of-the-Art Public Toilets in Kampala
KCCA's Initiative to Boost Kampala's Sanitation: 45 New Public Toilets Under Construction
14 mins
KCCA's Initiative to Boost Kampala's Sanitation: 45 New Public Toilets Under Construction
Kenya's President Criticizes Judiciary Amid Controversy Over Affordable Housing Project
15 mins
Kenya's President Criticizes Judiciary Amid Controversy Over Affordable Housing Project
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app