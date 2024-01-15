Violence Against Health Staff Surges at Albury Wodonga Health: A Response Initiative Launched

In the face of escalating occupational violence, Albury Wodonga Health, a prominent Victorian health service, is grappling with a grave concern. Weekly reports indicate an alarming 30 to 40 incidents of aggression and violence towards its personnel. The emergency department, the inpatient mental health unit, and medical wards stand as the hardest-hit areas.

Unearthing the Roots of Rising Aggression

Executive director Lucie Shanahan spotlights societal pressures and patient frustrations over wait times as primary catalysts for the surge in reported incidents. However, she concedes that despite an improvement in staff training for identifying and reporting such events, a significant number of cases likely remain hidden.

Addressing the Violence: 'It's OK To Step Away'

In a bid to counter the spate of violence, which has resulted in staff injuries necessitating medical intervention, the health service has unveiled the 'It's OK To Step Away' initiative. The campaign empowers staff to manage and report incidents effectively, underlining that patient care can be denied in situations posing a threat of harm.

Workforce Retention: A Growing Concern

The repercussions of such violence have been far-reaching. Staff members have either sought internal transfers or have taken mental health leaves. Geoff Hudson, the president of the Nurses and Midwives Association Albury branch, highlights the psychological toll on all staff, even those who only witness these incidents. Hudson suggests that occupational violence is likely contributing to workforce retention challenges within the healthcare sector.

Contrastingly, Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton has witnessed a decline in such incidents over the last three years, courtesy of their robust efforts to enhance staff safety.