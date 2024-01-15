Vintage Motor Racing Merchandise: Australia's Growing Passion

In a surprising twist of consumer trends, Australia has seen a significant uptick in the demand for vintage automotive merchandise, particularly those with ties to the world of motor racing. This surge in interest aligns with the findings of the 2022 Fashion Resale Report by Reluv, which revealed that 73% of Australians have purchased pre-owned clothing, largely driven by environmental concerns. Indeed, between October 2022 and March 2023, searches for vintage motor racing merchandise, memorabilia, or clothing spiked by 35%, according to a spokesperson from eBay Australia.

Quintessential Pieces Fetching High Prices

However, not all items have seen a similar surge in demand. Merchandise with motorsport racing pedigree from the pre-2000s era is proving to be particularly valuable. Ferrari brand merchandise, such as luxury leather goods, collaborations with Michael Schumacher, and retro racing merchandise, are fetching high prices. A 1979 Ferrari leather bomber jacket, for instance, is listed for around AU$965. Vintage Ferrari luggage, particularly with a Schedoni tag, is also considered a valuable collectible.

NASCAR and Ford: The Rising Stars

While Ferrari holds its own, NASCAR merchandise is not far behind in popularity, with graphic t-shirts and exclusive Jeff Hamilton jackets being especially sought after. The Australian love for Ford has sparked an interest in pre-1990s Ford merchandise, though prices can vary widely depending on the piece's era and recognizability.

Homegrown Love: Holden Racing Team and Holden Specialty Vehicles

Further demonstrating their penchant for motor racing, Australians have been showing a growing interest in Holden Racing Team and Holden Specialty Vehicles merchandise, especially since the discontinuation of Holden. Porsche brand vintage apparel is priced highly, but it's the Porsche Design by Carrera sunglasses from the 1970s to 1990s that stand out in the market.

These trends come to light as Burns & Co. Auctioneers and Valuers prepare for an upcoming auction of vintage automotive collectibles. The auction, set to take place at 4 Market Drive, Bayswater, VIC 3153, will feature rare car manuals and workshop and parts manuals for vintage models, with collection and pickup available by appointment only.