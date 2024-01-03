en English
Australia

Vietnamese Couple’s Battle Against Sydney Metro Over Shop Acquisition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Vietnamese Couple’s Battle Against Sydney Metro Over Shop Acquisition

In 1983, Thi Mai and Cao Thuong Tran, a couple who fled Vietnam and arrived in Sydney, began their journey to rebuild their lives in unfamiliar surroundings. Battling numerous challenges, they worked relentlessly and, in 2001, managed to purchase a shop for $925,000 located in an underground arcade near Wynyard station in Sydney’s CBD. Two decades later, the couple is now locked in a dispute with Sydney Metro over the compulsory acquisition of their shop, destined to be the site of a new train station under Hunter Street.

The Disputed Acquisition

Sydney Metro’s initial offer for the shop was $1.165 million, a figure that the Trans found unacceptable. In their quest for fair value, they hired a professional valuer who estimated the shop’s worth at $3.625 million. Later, the NSW valuer-general pegged the value at $2.2 million. However, unable to reach an agreement, the couple decided to challenge the acquisition in the NSW Land and Environment Court.

A Lifetime’s Investment at Stake

For Cao, nearing his 70s and having worked as a milkman for 35 years and now as a handyman on social housing sites, this shop was more than a business—it was a retirement plan. The ongoing dispute over the property presents a significant setback for the couple who have already weathered numerous storms since leaving Vietnam.

Unyielding in the Face of Adversity

The Trans are currently in the conciliation process, and the outcome remains uncertain. However, their resilience is clear. Having braved the seas to reach Australia, they now face another daunting challenge. This time, it’s not to rebuild their lives but to protect what they’ve painstakingly built over the years. Their story serves as a testament to their tenacity and the human spirit’s enduring capacity to fight for what is rightfully theirs.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

