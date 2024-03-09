Victoria's State Land Sold Off, Missing 800 Social Housing Opportunities Amid Crisis

Amid a deepening housing crisis in Victoria, an industry analysis reveals a missed opportunity for social housing development. Over the past four years, the state government sold more than $50 million worth of land, land that could have been utilized to construct 800 social housing homes, at a time when the waiting lists for such properties have seen a significant surge.

The Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) has identified 14 sites, totaling 16 hectares, as prime candidates for social housing development, had they remained under government ownership for redevelopment or been sold to private developers with strict affordable housing targets.

This revelation comes as the number of people on the social housing waiting list has increased by about 10,000 this decade, with more than 60,000 Victorians awaiting homes as of June last year. The average wait time for public priority access has worsened, highlighting the critical need for immediate government intervention to boost supply in this year's budget.

Missed Opportunities and Potential Solutions

Among the sold parcels were lands adjacent to Keysborough Primary School and surplus Crown land in Geelong, both of which had significant potential for social housing development. The sale of these lands not only represents a missed opportunity for housing development but also raises questions about the government's commitment to addressing the housing crisis.

CHIA's chief executive, Sarah Toohey, advocates for setting aside more state government land for public and community housing, emphasizing the long-term value of housing stability over immediate financial gains from land sales.