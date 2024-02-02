Victoria's Ramsar Wetlands: A Beacon of Biodiversity and Conservation

Victoria's Ramsar wetlands, internationally recognized ecosystems crucial for biodiversity and species survival, are under the diligent management of Melbourne Water. Spanning over 81,000 hectares, these wetlands provide a sanctuary for a diverse array of wildlife and marine life. The Western Port embayment, the western shoreline of Port Phillip Bay, and the Edithvale-Seaford wetlands located in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs are all designated as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Melbourne Water's Healthy Waterways Strategy

The stewardship of these significant wetlands lies in Melbourne Water's Healthy Waterways Strategy, which oversees their maintenance, enhancement, and community education. This comprehensive strategy involves managing invasive species, improving water regimes, controlling predators, reviving local vegetation, and restoring habitats.

World Wetlands Day: A Global Recognition

World Wetlands Day serves as a platform to raise awareness and encourage community participation in valuing and safeguarding these essential ecosystems. Celebrated worldwide, the occasion also commemorates the Ramsar Convention's anniversary, which Australia was among the first to sign, underlining the country's enduring commitment to wetland preservation.

Wetlands and Human Wellbeing

The theme for this year's World Wetlands Day, 'Wetlands and Human Wellbeing,' underscores the intricate relationship between wetlands and the welfare of humanity. As natural flood controllers, water purifiers, and regulators of water flow, wetlands weave an inextricable link with human health. Therefore, it becomes imperative for individuals to commit to protecting wetlands, advocating awareness, endorsing sustainable management, and mitigating factors like drainage, pollution, and overfishing that jeopardize these vital ecosystems.