en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria’s Legal System Compromised in Cyber Attack: A Deep Dive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Victoria’s Legal System Compromised in Cyber Attack: A Deep Dive

Victoria’s legal system has plunged into a digital quagmire after falling prey to a ransomware cyber attack, suspected to have originated from Russian hackers. The intrusion has sent shockwaves across the nation, as it specifically targeted the court’s audio-visual archive, potentially exposing sensitive case recordings, and laying bare witness testimonies. The period of the compromised recordings lay between November 1 and December 21, though there is a looming specter of earlier cases being impacted as well.

Uncovering the Cyber Breach

The breach was discovered by Court Services Victoria (CSV) on December 21, just before the Christmas break. Staff were rudely confronted with locked systems and a stark message declaring ‘YOU HAVE BEEN PWND.’ In an alarming development, the hackers had left instructions on the dark web detailing the recovery of files in exchange for payment, a classic telltale of a double extortion attack.

CSV’s Response and Future Implications

CSV has sprung into action, notifying individuals whose court appearances might have been accessed. They have also established a contact center for those grappling with concerns about the breach. CSV has isolated and disabled the affected network and is working diligently to ensure the safety of its systems. Despite the setback, hearings are set to proceed in January.

Australia: The Cyber Attack Hotspot

This incident is a grim addition to a series of cyber attacks in Australia, with companies such as Yakult Australia, Optus, Medibank, and the St Vincent’s Health network also recently coming under fire. Cyber security experts have pointed out Australia’s vulnerability due to its standing as a wealthy, modern country with inherent security deficiencies, and the unique challenges faced by companies and law enforcement in addressing such cyber threats.

0
Australia Crime Cybersecurity
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Flash Flooding Hits Queensland's Gold Coast: A Call to Action Amidst Rising Waters

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement

By Geeta Pillai

A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert Pether in Iraq

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run in Rockingham Triggers City-Wide Search ...
@Australia · 3 mins
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run in Rockingham Triggers City-Wide Search ...
heart comment 0
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Spectacular New Year’s Eve on the Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Spectacular New Year's Eve on the Gold Coast
Outrage in Sydney over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Beloved Blue Groper

By Geeta Pillai

Outrage in Sydney over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Beloved Blue Groper
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
21 seconds
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
2 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
3 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
3 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
3 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
4 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
4 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
4 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app