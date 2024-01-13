Victoria’s ‘Horror Summer’: Distressing String of Drownings

Victoria, Australia, is grappling with a ‘horror summer’ marred by a distressing spate of water-related fatalities. A recent Friday witnessed the tragic loss of two lives at different Victorian beaches, while another man was found dead in a Melbourne creek, contributing to a steadily rising drowning toll.

The Horrific String of Incidents

The first incident took place at Surf Beach on Phillip Island. Around 3:30 pm, passers-by pulled a man from the water. Despite the immediate intervention of emergency services and dedicated attempts at CPR, he could not be revived. His identity remains unknown.

At around 8:30 pm, tragedy struck at Kilcunda Surf Beach on the Bass Coast. A man in his 20s, attempting to retrieve his sunglasses, was tragically swept out to sea. He was later found unresponsive on the beach.

The third man was discovered in water near Moreland Road in Coburg at about 2:30 pm. Victoria Police are currently seeking assistance to identify him and to unravel the circumstances that led to his demise.

An Alarming Trend

These recent fatalities add to a growing list of water-related incidents. Included in this grim tally are a man who drowned in Rye, another who lost his life at Anglesea beach on New Year’s Day, and a kayaker found dead on the Mornington Peninsula on December 28.

According to records, there have been a total of eight drownings in Victoria between Christmas Day and January 12. Although the current toll is three fewer than the same period last year, it is two more than the 10-year average from 2014, indicating an alarming trend.

Call for Public Assistance

Victoria Police have not concluded their investigations into these incidents. They are urging anyone with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers, hoping that public contribution could shed light on these tragedies and possibly help prevent future incidents.