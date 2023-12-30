Victoria’s Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

Health services in Victoria confront a grim horizon as they grapple with the prospect of downsizing staff or services due to a financial crunch. The strain, intensified by a significant hike in WorkCover premiums, threatens to unravel the healthcare framework in the region. The premium increase, which came into effect on July 1, witnessed an average surge of 42% for businesses, imposing additional financial burdens on already beleaguered health providers.

The Rising Costs of Healthcare

The Victorian Healthcare Association (VHA) has spotlighted the struggle health services endure in managing these escalating costs while simultaneously being mandated to discover spending efficiencies. As per VHA’s report, community health services are now shelling out an average of $140,000 more annually in WorkCover premiums post the increase.

Future Implications

The state government has hinted that premiums could potentially spiral even higher if the proposed legislation to curb certain mental health claims does not get the green light, possibly touching the highest rate in the country at 2.5% of payroll. The healthcare sector, which was the recipient of substantial funding amidst the COVID-19 response, now grapples with renewed financial sustainability concerns as governments aim to standardize spending while tackling increased demand and patient backlogs.

Addressing the Challenge

The Department of Health has established a new board to pinpoint cost savings, and forced mergers of local services are under contemplation. The VHA is urging government intervention to shield the health sector from further premium hikes and to acknowledge commendable performance in the workers’ compensation system. The Victorian government spokesperson has asserted that the July premium increase was the first in 20 years and that the proposed legislative reforms aim to suppress costs.