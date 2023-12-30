en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria’s Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:36 pm EST
Victoria’s Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

Health services in Victoria confront a grim horizon as they grapple with the prospect of downsizing staff or services due to a financial crunch. The strain, intensified by a significant hike in WorkCover premiums, threatens to unravel the healthcare framework in the region. The premium increase, which came into effect on July 1, witnessed an average surge of 42% for businesses, imposing additional financial burdens on already beleaguered health providers.

The Rising Costs of Healthcare

The Victorian Healthcare Association (VHA) has spotlighted the struggle health services endure in managing these escalating costs while simultaneously being mandated to discover spending efficiencies. As per VHA’s report, community health services are now shelling out an average of $140,000 more annually in WorkCover premiums post the increase.

Future Implications

The state government has hinted that premiums could potentially spiral even higher if the proposed legislation to curb certain mental health claims does not get the green light, possibly touching the highest rate in the country at 2.5% of payroll. The healthcare sector, which was the recipient of substantial funding amidst the COVID-19 response, now grapples with renewed financial sustainability concerns as governments aim to standardize spending while tackling increased demand and patient backlogs.

Addressing the Challenge

The Department of Health has established a new board to pinpoint cost savings, and forced mergers of local services are under contemplation. The VHA is urging government intervention to shield the health sector from further premium hikes and to acknowledge commendable performance in the workers’ compensation system. The Victorian government spokesperson has asserted that the July premium increase was the first in 20 years and that the proposed legislative reforms aim to suppress costs.

0
Australia Finance Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Political Landscape Shifts: Aboriginal Voice to Parliament Rejected

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

By Geeta Pillai

India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, th ...
@Australia · 2 hours
India Commits Rs 1,250 Crore to International Mega-Science Project, th ...
heart comment 0
A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations

By Geeta Pillai

A Farewell Tennis Match and an Autorickshaw Ride: Symbolizing India-Australia Diplomatic Relations
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations

By Salman Khan

Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Night of Violence: Young Man Hospitalised and Three Charged in Perth

By Geeta Pillai

Night of Violence: Young Man Hospitalised and Three Charged in Perth
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants

By Salman Khan

Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
Latest Headlines
World News
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
3 mins
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
3 mins
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
13 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
24 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
24 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
30 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
32 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
32 mins
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
33 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app