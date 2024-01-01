Victoria’s Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt

As the scent of summer dawns upon Victoria, whispers of an impending bushfire season reverberate through its communities. Memories of the cataclysmic Black Saturday fires are never far from consciousness, their specter looming particularly large in hamlets like Flowerdale. Here, the Flowerdale Hotel stands as a testament, a symbol of both tragedy and resilience, its walls echoing stories of survival and loss.

The Stained White Shirt: A Symbol of Survival and Sacrifice

Inside the Flowerdale Hotel, a stained white shirt hangs, a silent sentinel, a reminder of the day when locals, including Tim Constable, held their ground to defend this establishment. The very day when homes, including Constable’s own, were devoured by the insatiable inferno. Under the stewardship of Steve and Viv Phelan, the hotel has morphed into a community hub, a haven for locals still nursing the trauma of that fateful day. While the Phelans understand the need for subtle remembrance, they also realize that overt reminders of the disaster are unnecessary. The scars that Black Saturday left behind are etched deep within the hearts of the community.

Black Saturday’s real, omnipresent reminder is not a material object but an infrastructure essential to modern life: the state’s powerlines. These innocuous lines, crisscrossing the skies, were guilty of igniting six of the eleven major fires on that ill-starred day, claiming 159 of the 173 lives lost. The critique of power companies’ insufficient bushfire mitigation efforts has been vociferous, particularly about vegetation management around powerlines. The CEO of Energy Safe Victoria, Leanne Hughson, has been a prominent voice in this censure.

A Beacon of Hope: Technological Advancements and Community Vigilance

In response to the fiery threats, the state has upped its game, adopting new technologies to bolster safety. Rapid earth fault current limiters (REFCLs) and advanced inspection techniques using lasers and drones are the new vanguards in Victoria’s fight against bushfires. Powercor, a significant energy provider, has taken the lead in cutting trees, inspecting power poles, and exploring new safety measures. With 45 REFCLs already in place, there is a glimmer of hope that such initiatives will enhance bushfire safety. But for communities like Flowerdale, the concern remains the protection of life, underscoring the collective responsibility to prevent bushfires.