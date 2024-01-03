Victoria’s Forest and Parks Authorities Call for Responsible Recreation Amid Holiday Season

As vacationers prepare to explore Victoria’s rich natural landscape this holiday season, forest and parks management authorities issue a clarion call for responsible recreation. The Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management Victoria, and Parks Victoria unite in urging the public to adhere strictly to regulations concerning trail bike-riding, four-wheel driving, and camping in the state’s forests, parks, and reserves.

Patrolling for Protection

To ensure the safety of both the environment and holiday-goers, authorized officers will be on patrol in these areas. Their primary focus will be on illegal off-road activities, littering, and unsafe campfires. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andrew Morrow reiterates the importance of obeying all rules and signage in these areas.

Precautions and Penalties

Before embarking on their adventures, the public is advised to check for local closures either through the Parks Victoria website or the MapShareVic service. The agencies remind enthusiasts that trail bike riders and four-wheel drivers must be licensed, and vehicles must be registered. Only designated roads and tracks can be used for these activities. Violation of these rules could result in hefty fines, including up to $9,000 for damaging wildlife habitats.

Campfire Safety and Cleanliness

Visitors are also urged to follow specific guidelines on campfire safety, particularly on managing and extinguishing campfires correctly. Carrying out all rubbish and reporting any illegal activities to the authorities is strongly encouraged. Further information on forest regulations can be found on the government’s website.