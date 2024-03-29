Victorian Youth Advocate Les Twentyman Passes at 76, Leaves Enduring Legacy

One of Victoria's most well-known youth workers, Les Twentyman, has died aged 76, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to social justice and support for the disadvantaged. His foundation announced his passing, highlighting his life's work in giving a voice to the voiceless and positively impacting thousands of young Victorians and their families.

Decades of Dedication

For over four decades, Les Twentyman worked tirelessly to address and support homeless and at-risk youth through his foundation. His commitment extended beyond local outreach, involving national figures and leaders to shed light on critical youth issues such as drug abuse, prison reform, and social welfare. The Les Twentyman Foundation, under his guidance, has become a beacon of hope and support for many, offering educational and outreach programs that have changed lives.

A Legacy Beyond Outreach

Twentyman's influence was not limited to his foundation's work; his early career as a PE teacher and involvement in sports, particularly with the Western Bulldogs AFL team, demonstrated his belief in the power of community and teamwork. His efforts were recognized with several accolades, including an Order of Australia medal in 1994 and the title of Victorian of the Year in 2006. His passion for social justice and commitment to youth advocacy captured the attention of many, including the Dalai Lama, who supported his foundation.

Continuing the Mission

The Les Twentyman Foundation vows to continue his mission, ensuring that his passing marks not an end but an ongoing commitment to youth outreach and support. Tributes from political leaders and community figures alike underscore the significant impact of Twentyman's work on Victoria and beyond. As the community mourns his loss, there is a collective resolve to honor his legacy by furthering the causes he championed so passionately.

Les Twentyman's death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Victorian social justice and youth advocacy. However, his foundation and the community he served are determined to carry forward his vision, ensuring that his dedication to helping those in need continues to inspire and make a difference in the lives of many.