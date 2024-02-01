Victorian Snake Catcher Warns of Increased Snake Encounters as Kids Return to School

As children across Victoria return to school after a prolonged break, a chilling warning has been issued by Gianni, the proprietor of Hodgsons Snakes. The absence of bustling young feet from school playgrounds during the holidays has presented an inviting sanctuary for snakes. Now, as normal activity resumes, the risk of encountering these reptiles, comfortably nestled in these once quiet zones, has heightened significantly.

Spot the Snake: A Wake-Up Call

Gianni's recent social media post, aptly titled 'Spot the Snake', has accentuated the challenge of detecting snakes in grassy areas. The post features a photo that skillfully illustrates the difficulty of identifying lurking snakes in the grass, serving as a stark reminder of the potential danger that may be hiding in plain sight in playgrounds and walking paths.

Safeguarding the Playground: A Priority

To mitigate the risk of deadly snake encounters, Gianni recommends a proactive approach. He strongly advises gardeners to keep the grass and bushes well trimmed, eliminating potential hiding spots. Furthermore, he suggests that teachers should conduct a thorough inspection of playgrounds before children are allowed to play. The focus should be on looking under play equipment and logs, where snakes might be hidden.

Safe Snake Interactions: Do's and Don'ts

Alongside these preventive measures, Gianni also provides guidance on how to interact safely with snakes. He recommends people to walk away from snakes backwards, maintaining their gaze on the reptile. The trick is to turn around only once a safe distance has been established. This strategy aims to prevent accidentally stepping on or cornering a snake, as they are not inherently violent but may strike if they feel threatened. The advice follows a series of sightings of venomous copperhead snakes in areas frequently visited by the public.