Victorian Prosecutors Won't Appeal Sako's 36-Year Sentence for Celeste Manno's Murder

The Office of Public Prosecutions in Victoria has opted not to challenge Luay Sako's 36-year incarceration for the murder of Celeste Manno, igniting a wave of criticism from the victim's family. Despite prior advocacy for a life sentence, the decision was made amid concerns of insufficient grounds for a successful appeal. Celeste Manno's mother, Aggie Di Mauro, voiced her frustration, labeling the prosecutors as "pathetic and weak" and vowing to continue fighting for justice for her daughter.

Advertisment

Background of the Case

In November 2020, Luay Sako executed a heinous act of violence, cyberstalking 23-year-old Celeste Manno before breaking into her Melbourne home and fatally stabbing her as she slept. The brutality of the crime shook the community and led to a call for the maximum penalty from the prosecution. However, Justice Jane Dixon ultimately sentenced Sako to 36 years in prison, a decision that has since been accepted by the Office of Public Prosecutions despite their initial request for a life sentence without parole.

Community Reaction and Legal Implications

Advertisment

The decision not to appeal has been met with fierce criticism from Manno's family and supporters, who recently rallied for justice at the Victorian parliament. Aggie Di Mauro has been at the forefront, advocating for stricter sentencing laws and expressing her belief that Sako's release would pose a significant threat to public safety. Legal experts note that for an appeal to be successful, it would have to be shown that the original sentence was manifestly inadequate, a hurdle the prosecutors felt they could not overcome in this case.

Looking Forward

The case has reignited debate over sentencing guidelines and the justice system's ability to adequately punish severe crimes and protect the community. While Sako is set to potentially be eligible for parole in 2050, the lasting impact of Celeste Manno's murder continues to be felt by her family, friends, and the wider community. This decision not to appeal underscores the complexities and challenges within the legal process, leaving many to ponder the balance between justice, rehabilitation, and public safety.