Victorian Mother Battles Paralysis from Chemotherapy Overdose

In May 2021, Naleeta, a Victorian mother, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia—a vicious, life-altering turn of events. She began chemotherapy treatment, a glimmer of hope in the face of a merciless disease. But soon, this hope took a cruel twist. The chemotherapy, administered through the top of her skull, led to severe side effects, causing permanent spinal cord damage.

The Unforeseen Aftermath of a Life-Saving Treatment

With this unexpected turn of events, Naleeta was classified as an 'incomplete quadriplegic'. The vibrant woman, once active and full of life, has remained bedridden for two years, unable to walk, trapped in a world of excruciating pain. Yet, despite the debilitating condition, Naleeta's resilience shone through. Her leukaemia is now eradicated, and she is making small, yet significant, daily improvements.

Family Life in the Face of Adversity

However, her prolonged hospitalization—over a year—has meant missing out on essential family milestones. Her husband, Steven, has stepped up to the plate, caring for their two children, Ezra and Jude, while his wife battles her condition. The family is facing the challenge of maintaining a semblance of routine and normalcy amidst the turmoil.

A Community Coming Together

One particular challenge they face is the lack of a vehicle that can accommodate Naleeta's wheelchair. This hurdle prevents her from participating in everyday activities, limiting her involvement in her children's life. To address this, the family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign, seeking to raise funds for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. This campaign is more than a fundraiser; it's a testament to a community rallying around one of their own in times of need.