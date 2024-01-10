en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Victorian Farmer Advocates for Collaboration and Technology in Wild Dog Control

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Victorian Farmer Advocates for Collaboration and Technology in Wild Dog Control

Victorian sheep and cattle producer Paul Diamond is giving the age-old problem of wild dog attacks a contemporary twist. His property ‘Pinnaroo’ is part of the ‘Less predators, more lambs’ Producer Demonstration Site (PDS), an initiative by Agridome Consultancy. The PDS focuses on lamb survival, sheep management, and predator control, specifically targeting the menace of wild dogs. For Paul, it’s not just about the financial loss but also the emotional distress these attacks cause.

Blurring Lines and Accountability

Adding to the complexity of the issue is the problem of roaming pet dogs from holidaymakers in the vicinity. These dogs often behave like their wild counterparts, making accountability and control a convoluted task. Paul insists on the need for robust data collection and collaboration among producers to combat the issue effectively. He strongly recommends tools like FeralScan Pest Mapping and WildDogScan apps, designed to track wild dog behavior and attacks.

Technology, the New Ally

Paul, along with his brother, also ventured into the realm of technology to develop a farm safety software platform called AirAgri. This platform integrates an IoT network tracking device to enhance farm safety, operational efficiency, and mental well-being. It stands as a testament to the role of technology in farm management and mental health support, especially in stressful situations like dealing with predator attacks.

Fighting Back with the PCMP

Paul’s Predator Control Management Program (PCMP), developed by Dr. Matt Mahoney, consolidates various predator control measures into a comprehensive strategy. This program, along with the PDS and tools like AirAgri and FeralScan, aims to equip producers with better support to mitigate the impact of predators on their farms. Paul’s approach underscores the importance of collective action and the power of technology in tackling the persistent issue of wild dog attacks.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
36 mins ago
Severe Snowstorm Disrupts U.S. Meat Production: Tyson Foods and Cargill Halt Operations
In an unprecedented turn of events, beef production giants Tyson Foods and Cargill have suspended operations at their Kansas plants due to a severe snowstorm. The extreme weather conditions have impacted meat production in the United States, leaving many meatpacking workers stranded. Unable to commute in the blizzard conditions, some employees had to spend the
Severe Snowstorm Disrupts U.S. Meat Production: Tyson Foods and Cargill Halt Operations
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
2 hours ago
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
2 hours ago
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building
42 mins ago
Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building
Merdan Keyum: The Scientist Turning Deserts into Fertile Ground
1 hour ago
Merdan Keyum: The Scientist Turning Deserts into Fertile Ground
Unfavorable Weather Disrupts Labuan Fishing Industry: A Look at 2023
1 hour ago
Unfavorable Weather Disrupts Labuan Fishing Industry: A Look at 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
5 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
5 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
5 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
8 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
14 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
18 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
19 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
19 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
20 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
22 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app