Victorian Farmer Advocates for Collaboration and Technology in Wild Dog Control

Victorian sheep and cattle producer Paul Diamond is giving the age-old problem of wild dog attacks a contemporary twist. His property ‘Pinnaroo’ is part of the ‘Less predators, more lambs’ Producer Demonstration Site (PDS), an initiative by Agridome Consultancy. The PDS focuses on lamb survival, sheep management, and predator control, specifically targeting the menace of wild dogs. For Paul, it’s not just about the financial loss but also the emotional distress these attacks cause.

Blurring Lines and Accountability

Adding to the complexity of the issue is the problem of roaming pet dogs from holidaymakers in the vicinity. These dogs often behave like their wild counterparts, making accountability and control a convoluted task. Paul insists on the need for robust data collection and collaboration among producers to combat the issue effectively. He strongly recommends tools like FeralScan Pest Mapping and WildDogScan apps, designed to track wild dog behavior and attacks.

Technology, the New Ally

Paul, along with his brother, also ventured into the realm of technology to develop a farm safety software platform called AirAgri. This platform integrates an IoT network tracking device to enhance farm safety, operational efficiency, and mental well-being. It stands as a testament to the role of technology in farm management and mental health support, especially in stressful situations like dealing with predator attacks.

Fighting Back with the PCMP

Paul’s Predator Control Management Program (PCMP), developed by Dr. Matt Mahoney, consolidates various predator control measures into a comprehensive strategy. This program, along with the PDS and tools like AirAgri and FeralScan, aims to equip producers with better support to mitigate the impact of predators on their farms. Paul’s approach underscores the importance of collective action and the power of technology in tackling the persistent issue of wild dog attacks.