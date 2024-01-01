Victorian Driver Caught Speeding at 213km/h with Son in Car

On a tranquil Sunday afternoon, the stillness of a country road in Dumbalk, Victoria, was shattered by the thunderous roar of a grey BMW M5 Competition. The luxury vehicle, valued at nearly $230,000, was clocked at a staggering 213km/h in an 80km/h zone, a speed nearly three times the legal limit. The driver, a 49-year-old man, had his son, a mere 15 years of age, riding shotgun in this high-speed adventure.

Immediate Consequences

The driver’s recklessness did not go unnoticed. Victoria Police swooped down on the offender, immediately suspending his driver’s license. The man is expected to face charges for dangerous driving, a serious offense that could result in hefty fines and potentially jail time.

His luxury ride, a BMW M5 Competition known for its turbocharged V8 engine capable of speeds exceeding 300km/h, was impounded for 28 days. This impounding will add further financial insult to injury, with the driver expected to shell out over $1000 in fees.

‘Operation Roadwise’ in Full Swing

This incident comes amid Victoria Police’s ‘Operation Roadwise’, a campaign specifically designed to reduce impaired driving, speeding, and fatigue during the holiday season. The operation is a response to a worrying increase in road tolls, which have reached a 15-year high in the state. With 296 lives tragically lost in 2023, the police are urging drivers to exercise caution and consider their actions to prevent the 2024 road toll from spiking.

The Larger Picture

While the incident involving the BMW M5 Competition is a shocking example of reckless driving, it’s not an isolated case. Reports indicate a rising trend of dangerous driving behavior, including separate incidents involving a truck driver charged after a fatal crash with a train and a Sydney-based OnlyFans star’s potential legal issues following a crash while under the influence. These incidents underscore the urgent need for drivers to respect speed limits and drive responsibly, not just for their safety but for the safety of all road users.

