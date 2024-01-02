Victoria Woman Leaves Trail of Destruction in High-Speed Sydney Pursuit

A high-speed chase through various Sydney suburbs ended in a dramatic arrest of a 30-year-old Victoria woman, leaving at least eight vehicles damaged in its wake. The pursuit, which began in the Southern Highlands, traversed through Campbelltown, Casula, Liverpool, and concluded on the M4 highway, highlighting a brazen disregard for public safety.

The incident unfolded on Monday morning when the woman, driving a grey Mazda 3, was caught allegedly speeding on the Hume Highway at Pheasants Nest, NSW. The police initiated a pursuit, which lasted for approximately 10 kilometers before being discontinued over safety concerns. Despite the halt, the woman’s vehicle was under continuous surveillance from both road and air.

Multiple Collisions and an Arrest

During the course of this pursuit, the Mazda struck two cars, and later, a police vehicle on Redbank Road in Northmead. The chase culminated when the driver hit five more vehicles on Briens Road in Northmead, leading to her arrest. Following the incident, the woman was charged with a litany of offenses including excessive speeding, engaging in a police pursuit, reckless driving, and failing to provide details to another driver.

The aftermath of the pursuit saw the woman denied bail, pending her appearance in Parramatta Local Court. An officer involved in the arrest was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment of a hand injury. No further injuries were reported, but the police are investigating the possibility of further vehicle damage. Authorities have urged the public to provide any additional information relating to the incident.