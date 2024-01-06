en English
Victoria Witnesses a Post-COVID Shift in Transport Preferences: Decline in Public Transport Usage, Near Pre-Pandemic Road Traffic

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Victoria Witnesses a Post-COVID Shift in Transport Preferences: Decline in Public Transport Usage, Near Pre-Pandemic Road Traffic

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria has witnessed a dramatic transformation in transportation preferences, with a marked trend towards private vehicle use over public transport. As per the government records for October 2023, there was a substantial plunge in public transport usage, with train, tram, and bus passenger trips nosediving by 24 percent compared to October 2019 – a steep fall to just 40.9 million trips. This drop represents a significant decrease of 12.9 million trips.

Near Pre-Pandemic Road Traffic Levels

Contrary to the dwindling numbers for public transport, road traffic in November hovered close to pre-pandemic levels, with the numbers just 3 percent lower than those recorded in 2019. This shift in travel habits has ignited concerns about escalating traffic congestion in Melbourne, a city already grappling with its share of traffic issues.

The Surprising Rise of Sunday Bus Services

Interestingly, despite the overall downturn in public transport patronage, Melbourne’s traditionally inconsistent Sunday bus services have seen a surprising surge in popularity. Now, these services enjoy higher patronage than ever before, marking a curious deviation from the general trend.

Addressing The Shift: The Need for Improved Public Transport Services

This significant shift in commuting habits underscores the urgent need to bolster public transport services and infrastructure, particularly in the city’s outer suburbs facing the brunt of the bus network’s challenges. There is a growing consensus on the importance of investing in public transport to alleviate traffic congestion and to shift the transport paradigm away from car dependency and towards more sustainable and efficient means.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

