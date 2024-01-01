en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria Ushers in 2024 with a Wave of Tax Increases and Charge Hikes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Victoria Ushers in 2024 with a Wave of Tax Increases and Charge Hikes

As the clocks chimed midnight on January 1, 2024, Victorians woke up to a new fiscal reality. The Allan government announced an array of increases in taxes, fees, and charges that have come into effect. These include a sharp rise in land taxes, public transport fares, toll road fees, and even the cost of number plates. The opposition, however, isn’t taking this lying down. They argue that these financial burdens are a direct result of the government’s inability to manage funds effectively.

Land Tax Hikes and Surcharge Increases

Under the new financial measures, a $500 fixed land tax will be imposed on properties valued between $50,000 to $100,000, and a $975 fixed charge for those valued between $100,000 to $300,000. For properties valued above $300,000, land tax rates will increase by up to 1%. The absentee owner surcharge has also seen a significant leap, doubling from 2% to 4%. These changes will impact around 860,000 Victorians owning second homes or investment properties, as well as those who own vacant houses.

Public Transport Fares, Toll Road Fees, and Other Charges

Stepping beyond property, the fiscal measures will see a 6% hike in public transport fares and an increase of up to 1.08% in Citylink tolls. The cost of generic number plates, sleek black custom number plates, and black motorcycle plates have also seen a rise. Additionally, Ports Victoria fees for ships at Port of Melbourne and Port of Hastings will increase by 10-15%, and certificates of electrical safety fees have risen by up to 12.4%.

Political Implications Amid Rising Costs

Despite the rising costs, the Victorian Labor government’s popularity remains intact, with a Redbridge poll indicating a 56% to 44% two-party-preferred lead over the opposition. The poll also highlights the Liberal Party’s struggle to connect with younger voters, especially in Melbourne, which houses 80% of Victoria’s population. While these financial measures may worsen the cost of living crisis, the government’s popularity suggests Victorians may be willing to bear these costs for the state’s overall progress.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

By Geeta Pillai

Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

By BNN Correspondents

Affordable Housing Alternatives Amid Australia's Rising Coastal Proper ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Affordable Housing Alternatives Amid Australia's Rising Coastal Proper ...
heart comment 0
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson’s Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife’s Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

ASX Poised to Outperform Global Markets in 2024
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

By Geeta Pillai

Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
Latest Headlines
World News
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
17 seconds
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
South Africa vs India: A Captivating Showdown in Second Test of 2024 Series
1 min
South Africa vs India: A Captivating Showdown in Second Test of 2024 Series
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
2 mins
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages
3 mins
Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
4 mins
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
4 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
5 mins
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
5 mins
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
5 mins
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
18 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
19 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
38 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
38 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app