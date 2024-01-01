Victoria Ushers in 2024 with a Wave of Tax Increases and Charge Hikes

As the clocks chimed midnight on January 1, 2024, Victorians woke up to a new fiscal reality. The Allan government announced an array of increases in taxes, fees, and charges that have come into effect. These include a sharp rise in land taxes, public transport fares, toll road fees, and even the cost of number plates. The opposition, however, isn’t taking this lying down. They argue that these financial burdens are a direct result of the government’s inability to manage funds effectively.

Land Tax Hikes and Surcharge Increases

Under the new financial measures, a $500 fixed land tax will be imposed on properties valued between $50,000 to $100,000, and a $975 fixed charge for those valued between $100,000 to $300,000. For properties valued above $300,000, land tax rates will increase by up to 1%. The absentee owner surcharge has also seen a significant leap, doubling from 2% to 4%. These changes will impact around 860,000 Victorians owning second homes or investment properties, as well as those who own vacant houses.

Public Transport Fares, Toll Road Fees, and Other Charges

Stepping beyond property, the fiscal measures will see a 6% hike in public transport fares and an increase of up to 1.08% in Citylink tolls. The cost of generic number plates, sleek black custom number plates, and black motorcycle plates have also seen a rise. Additionally, Ports Victoria fees for ships at Port of Melbourne and Port of Hastings will increase by 10-15%, and certificates of electrical safety fees have risen by up to 12.4%.

Political Implications Amid Rising Costs

Despite the rising costs, the Victorian Labor government’s popularity remains intact, with a Redbridge poll indicating a 56% to 44% two-party-preferred lead over the opposition. The poll also highlights the Liberal Party’s struggle to connect with younger voters, especially in Melbourne, which houses 80% of Victoria’s population. While these financial measures may worsen the cost of living crisis, the government’s popularity suggests Victorians may be willing to bear these costs for the state’s overall progress.