en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement

As the clock struck midnight ushering in 2024, Victorians gathered in thousands, their faces awash with anticipation and determination. The air was thick with resolutions, vows of self-improvement and an unwavering commitment to change. The centerpiece of this collective spirit was Susan Greaves, a 62-year-old who decided to veer away from her usual approach to New Year’s resolutions. Instead of treating them as customary, she pledged to eliminate sugar from her diet for January, abstain from buying new clothes all year, and swim daily, intending to sustain this regimen throughout 2024.

A Collective Pursuit of Change

The new year brought with it an influx of Victorians to St Kilda foreshore, each individual fired up to commence their fitness and wellness journey. Among them were Sunita and Suraj Shakya, whose resolution to cook healthier meals and exercise more had been a recurring theme. Allie Bath, the woman who metamorphosed into a marathon runner fulfilling her resolution from the previous year, shifted her focus to recovery. Echoing her sentiment was her sister, Erica Deacon, who underscored the significance of setting feasible goals. Their cousin, Shannessy Ward, committed to broadening her intellectual horizons by reading a new book every month.

A Counterpoint to Resolutions

While the majority pledged to transform their lives with a newfound zeal, Chris Henry, a seasoned triathlete, expressed his aversion towards resolutions. He believed them to be idealistic and a source of unwarranted pressure. Instead, he advocated for planning and execution, arguing that the path to achievement lay not in grandiose declarations but in the minutiae of daily actions.

The New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the city buzzed with promises of change, New Year’s Eve celebrations unfurled in full swing. The Victoria Police commended the crowd’s overall behavior, even as cases of aggression against paramedics surfaced sporadically. The fireworks display faced a minor setback as they were triggered an hour ahead of schedule, leaving the crowd somewhat disenchanted. Despite this, the public transport network rose to the occasion, effectively managing the surge in demand, and the celebrations were deemed a success overall.

The dawn of 2024 in Victoria is marked by a collective pursuit of self-improvement, a sense of purpose, and the courage to set and work towards attainable objectives. It remains to be seen how this spirit of determination shapes the year ahead.

0
Australia Health Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

By Geeta Pillai

A Thousand Days in Detention: The Plight of Australian Engineer Robert Pether in Iraq

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run in Rockingham Triggers City-Wide Search

By Geeta Pillai

Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Spectacular New Year's Eve on the G ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Spectacular New Year's Eve on the G ...
heart comment 0
Outrage in Sydney over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Beloved Blue Groper

By Geeta Pillai

Outrage in Sydney over Alleged Illegal Spearfishing of Beloved Blue Groper
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
Severe Weather Assaults Australia’s Gold Coast: A Chronicle of Flooding and Power Outages

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Weather Assaults Australia's Gold Coast: A Chronicle of Flooding and Power Outages
An Australian to Ascend the Danish Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen

By Geeta Pillai

An Australian to Ascend the Danish Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen
Latest Headlines
World News
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
1 min
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
2 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
2 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
2 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
3 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
3 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
3 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
3 mins
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
3 mins
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app