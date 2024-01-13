Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths

In a groundbreaking endeavour, Victoria, Australia has witnessed the creation of a pioneering educational project titled Seeing Through the Haze. This initiative is aimed at enlightening students from years 7-10 about the potential perils of vaping. This laudable initiative is the fruit of collaboration between Quit Victoria, Monash University, VicHealth, the Victorian Department of Education, Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority, and the Australian Council for Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

The Power of Knowledge

The novel educational resources have been meticulously crafted based on evidence and are available free of cost. These resources align seamlessly with the Victorian school curriculum, offering top-notch materials to invigorate classroom discussions about vaping, a growing issue that concerns almost a third of secondary students who have dabbled in it. These resources span various subjects, including health, physical education, English and science, supporting a holistic educational approach.

Endorsement and Encouragement

Education Minister Ben Carroll and Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas have thrown their weight behind this initiative. They insist on the pivotal role schools can play in the community-wide solution needed to counteract vaping’s detrimental impact on health. VicHealth CEO Dr. Sandro Demaio and Cancer Council Victoria CEO Todd Harper stress the significance of classroom-based education in warding off vaping and its associated health risks, such as lung injury and an escalated probability of smoking.

Unleashing Creativity Against Vaping

The program also motivates students to display their creative prowess in the Seeing Through the Haze schools challenge, set to run throughout 2024. In this challenge, students can showcase their anti-vaping campaigns, adding a creative and engaging twist to this educational initiative.