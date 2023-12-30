en English
Accidents

Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:04 pm EST
Victoria Road Toll Surges in 2023: A Call for Stricter Enforcement and Safety Measures

In 2023, Victoria, a southern state in Australia, has experienced a substantial surge in road fatalities, marking the most significant loss of life on its roads in the past 15 years. An alarming 24 per cent increase in the road toll compared to the previous year has sent shockwaves through the state, with passenger deaths more than doubling within this period.

Victoria’s Disproportionate Contribution to National Road Toll

While road deaths have escalated nationally by 6.8 per cent towards the end of November, the rise is only 3.6 per cent if figures from Victoria are excluded. This statistic underscores Victoria’s disproportionate contribution to the national road toll, urging the need for immediate action.

Demands for Robust Police Enforcement

This sudden and significant rise in road-related deaths has ignited demands for more stringent police enforcement. Experts and citizens alike have pointed out hazardous driving behaviors that have emerged since the pandemic as a critical cause. Speeding and not wearing a seatbelt have been identified as two of the most prominent issues contributing to this surge.

Government’s Pledge to Reassess Speed Limits

In response to the rising toll, the Victorian government has pledged to reassess speed limits on country roads. This measure is a part of a broader strategy to combat the escalating road fatalities, with the ultimate goal of reducing the toll and ensuring safer roads for all Victorians.

In conclusion, the significant increase in road fatalities in Victoria in 2023 has necessitated urgent measures to curb hazardous driving behaviors and reassess road safety protocols. The state’s disproportionate contribution to the national road toll underscores the gravity of the situation, demanding immediate and effective solutions to ensure the safety of all road users.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

