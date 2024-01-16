Victoria Reviews Parliamentary Tradition of Lord's Prayer

In a move that echoes the evolving cultural landscape of Australia, the tradition of opening each parliamentary sitting in Victoria with the Lord's Prayer is under review. Premier Jacinta Allan has acknowledged the necessity for parliamentary practices to adapt in light of the state's growing diversity. The review was prompted after two Labor MPs chose to abstain from the prayer, a decision spurred by Pope Francis' comments against surrogacy.

Historical Tradition Meets Modern Diversity

Since 1918, the Lord's Prayer has been a stalwart part of the Victorian parliamentary routine, a practice mirrored in all Australian parliaments except for the ACT. However, with Victoria's cultural fabric becoming increasingly diverse, there are growing calls for a more inclusive approach. The ACT has already adapted its practices, inviting MPs to pray or reflect on their duties, a move that other parliaments are being encouraged to emulate.

The Debate: Cultural Inclusion or Religious Erasure?

The proposition of changing a century-old tradition to better mirror contemporary community values has sparked a debate. On one side, proponents argue for a more inclusive practice that honours the multicultural populace, while on the other, voices caution against the potential erasure of religious tradition. The irony of using the Lord's Prayer in a political setting has also been pointed out.

Voices of Caution Amidst Calls for Change

Despite the push for change, some, like Baptist minister and advocate Tim Costello, warn against hasty abandonment of the tradition. Costello emphasizes that individuals from various religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Jews, and Hindus, are not offended by the Lord's Prayer. He contends that what may be offensive is the presumption of a secular Australia devoid of any belief in transcendence or a higher power.

As the discussion continues, the outcome will undoubtedly be a reflection of Australia's journey towards recognising its diverse cultural identity while navigating the delicate balance between tradition and change.