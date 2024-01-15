Victoria Premier Grapples with Tough Questions on Suburban Rail Loop Costs and Airport Rail Link

In a riveting radio interview, Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, found herself under the spotlight as she grappled with tough questions concerning the finances of the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) project and the future of the proposed airport rail link in Victoria, Australia. The 90km rail line, intended to stretch from Cheltenham to Werribee, has been a subject of intense debate due to its escalating costs and potential economic impact.

Surging Costs and Financial Ambiguities

The SRL project, with its east, north, and west components, has so far only seen a financial breakdown for the SRL East section. A whopping $3.6 billion tunnelling contract has been awarded, but this only scratches the surface of the project’s total cost. From an initial estimate of $50 billion in 2018, the cost projection for the Suburban Rail Loop has soared significantly. The Parliamentary Budget Office’s analysis in 2022 hinted that the expense to build and operate the east and north sections could escalate to a staggering $200 billion by 2084-85, with $125 billion in asset expenses.

Premier Allan’s Stand

Allan confirmed the cost for the SRL East would lie somewhere between $30 and $35 billion. However, she deftly sidestepped the question of the total project cost. Her stance was clear: Future governments would decide on the project’s continuation beyond Box Hill. She underscored the importance of commencing the project, pointing to its potential for job creation and housing development near train stations.

Airport Rail Link: A Rocky Road Ahead?

The discussion also veered towards the airport rail link, a proposed connection between the Central Business District (CBD) and Tullamarine Airport. Allan highlighted the negotiation challenges with the airport, adding a layer of complexity to the project’s future. She made mention of the federal government’s intention to appoint a negotiator to mediate the project’s challenges, signaling a potentially rocky road ahead.

Overall, the interview shone a light on the financial uncertainties surrounding the ambitious Suburban Rail Loop project and the airport rail link, sparking a renewed debate on their economic viability and long-term impact.