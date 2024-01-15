en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria Premier Grapples with Tough Questions on Suburban Rail Loop Costs and Airport Rail Link

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Victoria Premier Grapples with Tough Questions on Suburban Rail Loop Costs and Airport Rail Link

In a riveting radio interview, Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, found herself under the spotlight as she grappled with tough questions concerning the finances of the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) project and the future of the proposed airport rail link in Victoria, Australia. The 90km rail line, intended to stretch from Cheltenham to Werribee, has been a subject of intense debate due to its escalating costs and potential economic impact.

Surging Costs and Financial Ambiguities

The SRL project, with its east, north, and west components, has so far only seen a financial breakdown for the SRL East section. A whopping $3.6 billion tunnelling contract has been awarded, but this only scratches the surface of the project’s total cost. From an initial estimate of $50 billion in 2018, the cost projection for the Suburban Rail Loop has soared significantly. The Parliamentary Budget Office’s analysis in 2022 hinted that the expense to build and operate the east and north sections could escalate to a staggering $200 billion by 2084-85, with $125 billion in asset expenses.

Premier Allan’s Stand

Allan confirmed the cost for the SRL East would lie somewhere between $30 and $35 billion. However, she deftly sidestepped the question of the total project cost. Her stance was clear: Future governments would decide on the project’s continuation beyond Box Hill. She underscored the importance of commencing the project, pointing to its potential for job creation and housing development near train stations.

Airport Rail Link: A Rocky Road Ahead?

The discussion also veered towards the airport rail link, a proposed connection between the Central Business District (CBD) and Tullamarine Airport. Allan highlighted the negotiation challenges with the airport, adding a layer of complexity to the project’s future. She made mention of the federal government’s intention to appoint a negotiator to mediate the project’s challenges, signaling a potentially rocky road ahead.

Overall, the interview shone a light on the financial uncertainties surrounding the ambitious Suburban Rail Loop project and the airport rail link, sparking a renewed debate on their economic viability and long-term impact.

0
Australia Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
41 seconds ago
Elle Macpherson Sparkles Engagement Rumors: A Potential Wedding on the Horizon?
In a move that has set the rumor mills abuzz, Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson and her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall are reportedly scouting for wedding venues in their native Australia. This has sparked speculation that the couple, who have kept their relationship largely under wraps, may be on the cusp of announcing their engagement. Stoking the
Elle Macpherson Sparkles Engagement Rumors: A Potential Wedding on the Horizon?
From Tasmania to Denmark's Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian-Born Queen
14 mins ago
From Tasmania to Denmark's Throne: Mary Donaldson Becomes First Australian-Born Queen
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
17 mins ago
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Fifi Box and Rocky Mangano: A Romantic Beach Trip Signals a Flourishing Relationship
4 mins ago
Fifi Box and Rocky Mangano: A Romantic Beach Trip Signals a Flourishing Relationship
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
8 mins ago
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
A $40 Million Home Breaks Records: Real Estate's New Reality
12 mins ago
A $40 Million Home Breaks Records: Real Estate's New Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
2 mins
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
3 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
4 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
8 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
8 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
9 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
12 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app