Victoria Police Seize 1500 Illegal Guns in 2023, Launch Public Reporting Campaign

Victoria has witnessed a significant crackdown on illegal firearms, with law enforcement confiscating over 1500 guns from criminals throughout 2023. Despite this success, authorities estimate around 2000 illegal firearms are still circulating, posing a substantial threat to public safety. To combat this issue, Victoria Police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers, initiated the 'Say something before it's too late' campaign, emphasizing the crucial role of community involvement in identifying and reporting illegal firearms.

Community Engagement in Combating Crime

The campaign, announced on Monday, is a call to action for citizens to actively participate in safeguarding their communities by reporting any information regarding illegal firearms. Crime Stoppers chief Stella Smith highlighted the anonymity and safety provided to those who come forward with information. In 2023 alone, Crime Stoppers forwarded over 1800 firearm reports to the police for further investigation, underscoring the effectiveness of public cooperation in crime prevention.

Enhanced Police Efforts and Successes

Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly outlined the measures taken by Victoria Police to address the issue, including the establishment of the Illicit Firearms Squad and the VIPER Taskforce. These specialized units have significantly improved the police's capability to tackle illegal firearms-related crimes, demonstrating a strong commitment to eradicating this threat. Kelly's appeal to the public to report suspected illegal firearm possession highlights the ongoing need for community vigilance.

Impact and Future Directions

The 'Say something before it's too late' campaign represents a pivotal movement towards a safer Victoria, with the potential to drastically reduce firearm-related incidents, which totaled 5126 in 2023 according to the Crime Statistics Agency. The collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community is a key strategy in preempting and preventing gun violence, theft, and other associated crimes. As Victoria Police and Crime Stoppers continue to encourage public reports, the campaign sets a promising path towards diminishing the prevalence of illegal firearms and enhancing overall public safety.

As Victoria faces the challenge of illegal firearms, the partnership between the police and the community through initiatives like the 'Say something before it's too late' campaign is a beacon of hope. By fostering an environment where everyone plays a part in crime prevention, Victoria is taking significant strides towards a safer future. The success of this campaign could serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar issues, showcasing the power of collective action in combatting crime.