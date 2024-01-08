Victoria Police Search for Teen Trio in Connection to Armed Robberies and Kidnappings

On a seemingly ordinary October evening in Tarneit, Melbourne’s west, an unexpected wave of crime unfolded that has left Victoria Police seeking public assistance. The events of October 29 last year, involving two armed robbery and kidnapping incidents orchestrated by three teenagers, have led to an ongoing investigation that demands community cooperation.

Consecutive Crimes, One Night

The first attack occurred at the peaceful Wootten Road Reserve. A 24-year-old pedestrian found himself threatened at knifepoint by the trio of teenagers, his mobile phone the object of their demand. In a demonstration of courage, the victim resisted, resulting in a physical altercation and a subsequent injury to his hand. Despite his bravery, the evening ended in the teenagers’ favor as they seized his phone and made their swift escape.

However, the night of chaos was far from over. In a concerning escalation of their criminal activity, the same trio targeted a 20-year-old man sitting in his parked Toyota Camry. Displaying their menacing intent, they coerced the young man to drive them to a carpark on Wootten Road. Upon reaching their destination, they fled on foot, leaving the shaken but unscathed victim behind.

Victoria Police’s Plea for Public Assistance

To expedite the capture of these suspects, Victoria Police have released CCTV images and described them in detail. The first suspect is presented as a Caucasian teen with a distinctive black moustache and mullet. The other two suspects are both described as African teens, one of whom sports an afro. The teenagers were all dressed in casual attire, blending easily with the general public.

Victoria Police are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or witness accounts to come forward. The public can provide invaluable tips to Victoria Police or contact Crime Stoppers directly at 1800 333 000. In these challenging times, community vigilance and cooperation are key to ensuring safety and justice.