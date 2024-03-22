Victoria, NSW Face Winter Gas Shortfalls; Urgent Action Needed to Secure Supplies

Gas users in Victoria and New South Wales could experience winter shortfalls earlier than expected, posing a significant challenge for governments. As the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) warns, with ExxonMobil and Woodside Energy set to close a key plant, urgent measures are required to prevent supply gaps and meet emission reduction commitments.

Imminent Threat of Gas Shortages

According to AEMO, the rapid depletion of gas fields in the Bass Strait could lead to supply shortfalls in Victoria, NSW, South Australia, and Tasmania by as early as next winter. This situation arises as ExxonMobil and Woodside prepare to shut down one of the three major processing plants in the region, further exacerbating the potential for shortages during extreme weather conditions. The AEMO stresses the need for new gas fields, infrastructure upgrades, or the construction of LNG import terminals to address these imminent challenges.

Governments' Balancing Act

While the Victorian government is actively encouraging households to transition from gas to electric appliances through its "gas substitution road map", there's a growing concern that these efforts, although beneficial in the long run, may not be sufficient to avoid short-term supply crunches. Environment Victoria advocates for accelerated electrification initiatives, emphasizing the urgency to act swiftly to mitigate the risks of delay. At the federal level, discussions around the 'future gas strategy' aim to clarify gas's role in Australia's energy ecosystem, highlighting its continued importance for electricity supply and manufacturing.

Industry Response and Future Directions

The energy sector and large industrial gas consumers are increasingly apprehensive about the looming threat of gas shortfalls. They argue that developing new production fields near demand centers is critical to ensuring uninterrupted gas flow. Meanwhile, the controversial Narrabri gas project in NSW presents a potential solution, albeit mired in environmental and legal challenges. With the entire east coast at risk of yearly deficits by 2028, a combination of investments in gas infrastructure and a strategic shift towards renewable energy sources appears to be the most viable path forward for securing Australia's energy future.

As governments and the energy sector grapple with these challenges, the unfolding situation underscores the delicate balance between ensuring energy security and advancing environmental sustainability. The decisions made today will have far-reaching implications for Australia's energy landscape and its climate commitments, making the need for a cohesive strategy more critical than ever.