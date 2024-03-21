Victoria, NSW Face Imminent Winter Gas Shortages, AEMO Warns of Supply Crisis

As winter approaches, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) are on the brink of facing significant gas shortfalls, with ExxonMobil and Woodside Energy preparing to shut down a crucial plant in the Bass Strait. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has issued a stark warning that, without urgent action to secure additional supplies, extreme weather could lead to shortages as early as next winter. This predicament challenges governments to not only ensure the availability of this vital fossil fuel but also to meet their commitments to reducing emissions.

Alarm Bells Ring Over Gas Supply

The Gippsland Basin gas fields, serving as a major source for southern states for half a century, are depleting rapidly. This decline is expected to bring about seasonal deficits in Victoria, NSW, South Australia, and Tasmania from 2026, a year earlier than previously forecasted. AEMO's Daniel Westerman emphasizes that a mix of drilling new gas fields, upgrading pipelines, or importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) is necessary to bridge the looming gap. Despite the push for electrification, which is gradually reducing gas demand, the pace is not sufficient to prevent the impending shortfalls.

Transition Challenges and Government Responses

In response to the crisis, Victoria is developing a "gas substitution road map" to encourage the transition from gas-fired appliances to electric alternatives among the over 2 million households and businesses still dependent on gas. Meanwhile, the federal and NSW governments support new gas developments as part of their emissions-reduction strategy, notably remaining open to the controversial Narrabri gas project. Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King's spokesperson highlighted the government's efforts to secure domestic gas supplies, including agreements with LNG exporters and the development of a 'future gas strategy'.

Industry and Environmental Perspectives

The energy industry and large gas-reliant businesses are increasingly concerned about potential shortfalls, advocating for closer gas production fields to demand centers. Conversely, environmental groups, while acknowledging the need for urgency in electrification and demand reduction, view AEMO's forecasts as a call to action for governments to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources, thereby ensuring a fair and rapid shift from methane gas.

As the deadline for potential gas shortages draws near, the situation underscores the complex balance between securing energy supplies and advancing environmental goals. The coming years will be pivotal in determining how Australia navigates this challenge, with significant implications for energy policy, environmental sustainability, and the everyday lives of millions dependent on gas for heating and cooking.