Victoria Mourns: Youth Worker Les Twentyman Passes at 76, Leaves Indelible Legacy

Victoria is in mourning following the death of renowned youth worker Les Twentyman at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and relentless advocacy for the disadvantaged. The Les Twentyman Foundation confirmed his passing, heralding his lifelong commitment to social justice and betterment of young lives across the state.

Life Dedicated to Social Justice

For over four decades, Twentyman worked tirelessly to support homeless and at-risk youth, making a significant impact on thousands of young lives in Victoria. His foundation, a testament to his dedication, has been a beacon of hope and support for those in dire need. Twentyman's approach was hands-on, often accompanying influential figures to the darker corners of Melbourne to shed light on emerging youth issues like drug abuse, prison reform, and social welfare.

A Sporting Spirit and Community Hero

Aside from his social work, Twentyman was passionate about sports, particularly Australian Rules Football, playing a pivotal role in saving the Western Bulldogs Football Club from a merger in 1989. His love for sport extended beyond the field, founding the Les Twentyman Foundation's 96ers basketball team, providing a platform for hundreds of young Australians to engage in sport, with some securing scholarships in America. Twentyman's efforts earned him numerous accolades, including an Order of Australia in 1994 and being named Victorian of the Year in 2006.

Legacy That Will Last Generations

Twentyman's passing has elicited tributes from high-profile figures, including Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Deputy Premier Ben Carroll, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to the state and its youth. The Les Twentyman Foundation vows to continue his work, ensuring his legacy endures. As Victoria prepares to honor him with a state memorial service, Twentyman's life story remains a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many, inspiring future generations to believe in the possibility of change and betterment.