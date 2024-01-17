Victoria Government Prioritizes Mental Health Support in Flood Aftermath

In the aftermath of recent flooding, the Allan Labor Government in Victoria, Australia, is underlining the crucial role of mental health support for regional Victorians. Minister for Mental Health, Ingrid Stitt, has made an appeal to flood-affected individuals, emphasizing the availability of free mental health resources and encouraging them to seek help.

Support Without Barriers

The Bendigo Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub, in conjunction with other Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals in the Campaspe region and beyond, offer support without the prerequisite of a GP referral. These hubs cater to a variety of mental health concerns including distress, anxiety, and substance use. Accessibility to these hubs is facilitated through direct phone lines or in-person visits, ensuring that help is readily available to those in need.

Specialized Services for Children and Youth

Recognizing that mental health issues span all age groups, specialized services are available for children up to 11 years old. Additionally, young people can avail themselves of support through headspace centres. This comprehensive approach ensures that the younger members of the community are not neglected in the provision of mental health support.

Telehealth Support for Rural Victorians

Statewide telehealth support is also extended to rural Victorians, with services such as Rural Health Connect and Partners in Wellbeing. These digital platforms foster a sense of inclusion by offering support to those who may otherwise struggle with geographical limitations. The government's announcement underscores that in situations of immediate risk of harm, individuals should turn to emergency services or Lifeline for crisis support.

This initiative by the Victorian Government aims to send a clear message to those grappling with mental health challenges post-flood: they are not alone, and free help is available. With an array of services on offer, the government seeks to ensure that no one is left unsupported in these trying times.