Victoria Government Announces New Hunting Regulations Amid Controversy

In a move to restructure hunting regulations, the Victoria government has announced new requirements for hunters. From 2025, hunters will be obliged to undergo mandatory Aboriginal cultural awareness training, and face increased penalties for non-compliance. These developments come despite a parliamentary committee's recommendation to discontinue duck and quail hunting.

Victorian Government Proceeds with 2024 Hunting Season

Ignoring the advice against allowing duck and quail hunting to continue, the Victorian government has greenlit the 2024 hunting season. The season is slated to run from April 10 to June 5, sparking mixed reactions from various quarters.

Mandatory Training and Increased Penalties

Outdoor Recreation Minister Steve Dimopoulos announced the changes, underlining the government's commitment to ensuring that hunting is conducted in a safer, more sustainable, and more responsible manner. As part of the updated regulations, hunters will be required to undertake mandatory training and testing from 2025 onwards. Furthermore, resources for regulating duck hunting will be increased, and penalties for non-compliance will be stiffer.

Mixed Reactions to the Decision

The decision has engendered a range of responses from different groups. While hunting organizations have lauded the government's efforts to make hunting safer and more sustainable, animal rights activists and certain politicians have voiced their disapproval of the continuation of duck and quail hunting.