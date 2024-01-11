en English
Australia

Victoria Battles Persistent Flooding Amidst Dry, Warm Weather Forecast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
The quiet charm of Victoria is under a relentless assault by floods, despite the absence of rainfall and the forecast of warm weather. Rising temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 30s offer little consolation as significant flooding continues unabated along the Goulburn River from Seymour to Shepparton, and in areas around Bendigo and Bullock creeks.

State Emergency Service on High Alert

The State Emergency Service (SES) has been at the frontline, alerting residents and tirelessly doorknocking approximately 300 homes due to the risk of a dozen houses succumbing to the rising waters at Shepparton. Adding to the growing list of concerns, moderate flooding is anticipated at McCoys Bridge over the coming weekend and into the week that follows.

Floods: A Consequence of Intense Flash Flooding and Record-Breaking Rainfalls

These floods have not materialized out of thin air. They are a result of intense flash flooding and record-breaking rainfalls. Heathcote was subjected to three months’ worth of rain in 24 hours. Redesdale and Bendigo also recorded historical highs. Since Christmas, central Victoria has been subjected to its fourth major rain event. While the forecasts predict no significant rainfall for the Goulburn River area in the near future, the relief is likely to be a small consolation for the affected communities.

Health Concerns Arise Amidst the Floods

The floods have also given rise to concerns about the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. With health authorities urging precautions, free Japanese encephalitis vaccines are being offered in high-risk areas. In a further blow to the region, the Mount Dandenong Tourist Road remains closed due to a landslide. Current flood warnings include moderate warnings for the Goulburn River and minor warnings for other rivers such as the Latrobe, Loddon, Thomson, and Yarra. Final flood warnings have been issued for the Bunyip, Campaspe, and Dandenong Creek.

In the face of these trying times, the resilience of the Victorian people continues to shine through. As the floodwaters recede, the task of rebuilding awaits, a task that Victoria is more than capable of accomplishing.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

