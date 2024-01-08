Victoria, Australia on High Alert as Heavy Rains Prompt Widespread Flood Warnings

As Victoria, Australia is confronted with torrential rains, the state’s Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent has issued a warning to residents, urging them to stay vigilant amid the escalating weather conditions. Widespread road closures have been implemented across the state due to the severe downpour, and major flood warnings have been issued for the towns of Rochester and Seymour. Additional flooding is likely in Shepparton and Wangaratta later in the week.

Unprecedented Rainfall Leads to Widespread Disruptions

Record-breaking rainfall has led to a significant increase in calls to emergency services, with the state’s emergency response teams actively managing the situation. Over 920 requests for assistance have been logged, including calls related to flooding, fallen trees, and building damage. The Bureau of Meteorology has maintained flood warnings across the affected areas, with low-lying communities at heightened risk for additional flooding due to sustained heavy rainfall. The volatile weather has also impacted regional rail lines and overland travel, leading to localized business disruptions.

Evacuation Warnings and Flood Preparations

Residents in parts of Seymour and Yea have been instructed to evacuate immediately. Relief centers have been established in several towns, with daily rainfall records being broken in numerous areas. At least 50 homes in Seymour and over 30 in Rochester are at risk of flooding, with officials warning of dangerous driving conditions and potential life-threatening flash flooding. Emergency services have already rescued 38 people across the state.

Victoria Braces for More Rainfall

Despite the challenges faced so far, Victoria is bracing for even more rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to bring up to 100mm of additional rain. The state is already grappling with swollen rivers and saturated grounds due to the recent storms. The State Emergency Services have responded to over 1200 calls for assistance during this flood emergency, many involving rescues in floodwaters. More rain is expected to exacerbate the situation, with a severe thunderstorm warning in place for Swan Hill.

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, Commissioner Nugent has advised residents to practice caution around flooded rivers, creeks, and waterways, and strongly discouraged driving through floodwaters. As the state continues to deal with the fallout of the heavy rains, residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for potential flooding.