en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria, Australia Grants Protected Status to Endangered Macquarie Perch

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Victoria, Australia Grants Protected Status to Endangered Macquarie Perch

The native Macquarie perch, an endangered fish species, has been bestowed with protected status in Victoria, Australia’s southeastern state. A new conservation measure barring recreational fishers from hauling out the Macquarie perch from any waterway within the state’s jurisdiction marks a significant milestone in the battle to preserve the species.

From Limited to Zero Catch

Prior to this, there were specific catch limits in effect. Anglers were permitted to snare one Macquarie perch from Lake Dartmouth, a reservoir where a thriving breeding population exists. Similarly, only two were allowed from the Upper Coliban Reservoir. The introduction of the protected status effectively mitigates these numbers to zero, further bolstering the efforts to conserve this endangered species and ensure its survival.

Conservation Measures: A Beacon of Hope

The Macquarie perch is no stranger to endangerment. It has been on the brink of extinction for years, with numbers dwindling due to habitat loss, pollution, and overfishing. This latest move to safeguard the species signifies a beacon of hope for the species, paving the way for stronger conservation efforts and the possibility of a resurgence in the population of the Macquarie perch.

Implications for Anglers and Ecosystem

While the new protective status of the Macquarie perch may impose restrictions on recreational fishers, it underscores the importance of preserving biodiversity and the ecological balance in Victoria’s waterways. The Macquarie perch’s survival isn’t merely about saving a single species – it’s about maintaining the delicate equilibrium of an entire aquatic ecosystem.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program

By Geeta Pillai

Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope

By Salman Khan

Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

By Geeta Pillai

Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed ...
@Agriculture · 6 mins
Australia's Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed ...
heart comment 0
Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland
Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

By Geeta Pillai

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization
Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement

By Geeta Pillai

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secure Your Retirement
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

By Geeta Pillai

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
14 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
24 seconds
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
26 seconds
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
26 seconds
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
28 seconds
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
32 seconds
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
34 seconds
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
51 seconds
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
53 seconds
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app