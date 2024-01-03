en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Storms: Man and Dog Rescued, Thousands Left without Power

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Storms: Man and Dog Rescued, Thousands Left without Power

Victoria, Australia, is grappling with wild storms that have caused severe flash flooding, power outages, and wreaking havoc across the state. More than 10,000 Victorians were left without power, and warnings for damaging winds, heavy hail, thunderstorms, and ‘life-threatening flooding’ were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. The storms have disrupted daily life, with flight cancellations at Melbourne Airport and a delay in a cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters

In a remarkable rescue operation, emergency services teamed up with locals in Wedderburn, north-west of Bendigo, to save a 60-year-old man and his dog. The duo was swept away by floodwaters and stranded on the roof of their half-submerged vehicle. After being pulled to safety, the man was hospitalized for observation, while his dog remained unharmed.

(Read Also: Australian Climate Scientists Reveal Challenges in ‘Weight of the World’)

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage

The infrastructure damage caused by the storm led to widespread power outages, affecting over 50,000 homes and businesses. Powercor and AusNet, the energy service providers, have been working tirelessly to restore electricity, though some areas were expected to remain without power overnight. The State Emergency Service (SES) received hundreds of calls for assistance due to downed trees, flooding, and building damage.

(Read Also: Queensland Grapples with Contrasting Calamities: Bushfire Threat and Storm Aftermath)

Forecast and Emergency Measures

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted more storms for Wednesday, with a high likelihood of rain in Melbourne and severe thunderstorms in the state’s eastern regions. This raises the potential for further life-threatening flash flooding. In response, the Australian Defence Force troops have been deployed to assist with recovery efforts, and efforts are ongoing to improve emergency text alerts. The weather system continues to be dynamic and dangerous, keeping authorities on high alert.

Read More

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

James Duckworth Breaks Through to ATP Quarter-Finals at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in Sydney: A Public Health Alert

By Geeta Pillai

Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth ...
heart comment 0
Close Encounter with Big T: Drone Captures Tiger Shark Near Beachgoers

By Geeta Pillai

Close Encounter with Big T: Drone Captures Tiger Shark Near Beachgoers
Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia’s Goat Fibre Industry

By Geeta Pillai

Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia's Goat Fibre Industry
Bioluminescence Lights Up Australian and American Shores

By Geeta Pillai

Bioluminescence Lights Up Australian and American Shores
Australian Family Discovers Harmless but Horrifying Horsehair Worm in Pool

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Family Discovers Harmless but Horrifying Horsehair Worm in Pool
Latest Headlines
World News
Lee County Domestic Animal Services Announces Countywide Pet Vaccine Clinics
29 seconds
Lee County Domestic Animal Services Announces Countywide Pet Vaccine Clinics
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
4 mins
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
4 mins
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
4 mins
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
5 mins
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
5 mins
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
5 mins
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
7 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
7 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app