Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Storms: Man and Dog Rescued, Thousands Left without Power

Victoria, Australia, is grappling with wild storms that have caused severe flash flooding, power outages, and wreaking havoc across the state. More than 10,000 Victorians were left without power, and warnings for damaging winds, heavy hail, thunderstorms, and ‘life-threatening flooding’ were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. The storms have disrupted daily life, with flight cancellations at Melbourne Airport and a delay in a cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Man and Dog Rescued from Floodwaters

In a remarkable rescue operation, emergency services teamed up with locals in Wedderburn, north-west of Bendigo, to save a 60-year-old man and his dog. The duo was swept away by floodwaters and stranded on the roof of their half-submerged vehicle. After being pulled to safety, the man was hospitalized for observation, while his dog remained unharmed.

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage

The infrastructure damage caused by the storm led to widespread power outages, affecting over 50,000 homes and businesses. Powercor and AusNet, the energy service providers, have been working tirelessly to restore electricity, though some areas were expected to remain without power overnight. The State Emergency Service (SES) received hundreds of calls for assistance due to downed trees, flooding, and building damage.

Forecast and Emergency Measures

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted more storms for Wednesday, with a high likelihood of rain in Melbourne and severe thunderstorms in the state’s eastern regions. This raises the potential for further life-threatening flash flooding. In response, the Australian Defence Force troops have been deployed to assist with recovery efforts, and efforts are ongoing to improve emergency text alerts. The weather system continues to be dynamic and dangerous, keeping authorities on high alert.

