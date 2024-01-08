Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Flooding; Over 20 Rescued

In an unexpected turn of events, the state of Victoria, Australia, has been grappling with significant flooding, leading to the rescue of over 20 individuals on Monday. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the situation might worsen with additional showers and thunderstorms, potentially bringing an additional 100 mm of rain to areas stretching from southwest New South Wales to northeast Victoria.

Unprecedented Rainfall

These areas have already been saturated by previous storms, with the town of Redesdale recording a month’s rainfall in just three hours overnight. The emergency services in Victoria have been kept busy with approximately 700 calls for assistance, and they have carried out 26 rescues, particularly around Bendigo, located 120 km north of Melbourne. The state’s total flood rescue count has reportedly reached 49 since January 1.

Preparations for More Severe Weather

Mark Cattell, Victoria state emergency service assistant chief officer, has indicated that crews are preparing for more severe weather, with some resting after a taxing night of rescues. With seven flood warnings issued across Victoria, there is a potential for dangerous flash flooding through Monday afternoon as the rain advances eastward toward the coast.

An Unexpected Summer

This occurrence comes as a surprise during a summer when the El Nino phenomenon was expected to result in drier conditions and bushfires. Instead, the region has been hit by rain, floods, and even a tropical cyclone that has impacted Australia’s east coast. The flooding has led to road closures and disruptions in services, with towns like Goornong and Redesdale witnessing the evacuation of homes due to water inundation.

This unfolding event showcases the unpredictability of weather patterns and their potential to disrupt lives dramatically. It underscores the need for communities to remain vigilant and prepared for a range of weather conditions, even during seasons typically associated with certain types of weather.