Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs

In a groundbreaking move, Victoria is opening three new rapid access hubs to address the elective surgery backlog in the state, thereby enabling an additional 6000 patients to receive necessary surgeries. The Alfred Centre’s hub is set to open its doors on the upcoming Monday, while the hubs at Moorabbin and the Royal Children’s hospitals will commence operations from May.

Victoria’s Stride Towards Enhanced Healthcare Access

The introduction of these hubs is a part of the state’s vigorous efforts to improve healthcare access and reduce wait times for surgeries. Although these surgeries are not classified as emergencies, they are crucial for the health and quality of life of the patients. Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas emphasised that these hubs, funded by the government’s $1.5 billion COVID-19 catch-up plan, are integral to reducing the elective surgery waitlist.

Progressive Impact of Rapid Access Hubs

In the first quarter of the financial year, more than 51,000 Victorians were able to undergo their planned surgeries. The rapid access hubs cater to low-risk procedures such as hernia repairs, cataract removals, and joint replacements. Currently, seven hospitals across Victoria, including Broadmeadows Hospital, St Vincent’s on the Park, and University Hospital Geelong, house these progressive hubs.

Expansion and Future Goals

Construction has been completed at two additional sites, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Women’s Hospital, with services set to begin admitting patients early this year. The health minister highlighted that these hubs are pivotal for the government to meet its ambitious target of 240,000 planned surgeries annually by 2024.