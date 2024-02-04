VicForests Halts Timber Harvesting Amid Legal Challenges and Environmental Concerns

In a landmark move, VicForests, a state-owned enterprise in Victoria, announced the cessation of all timber harvesting operations in the region's western forests as of February 5, 2024. This decision comes in response to ongoing legal challenges and mounting concerns over the environmental repercussions of logging, especially on endangered species.

Legal Challenges and Environmental Concerns

The suspension of operations is mainly attributed to the risk and cost implications of litigation. Wombat Forestcare, an environmental group, initiated legal action accusing VicForests of failing to conduct mandatory surveys for threatened species in areas designated for logging. The Supreme Court had previously issued an injunction to halt harvesting in a portion of the Wombat State Forest. However, additional claims of survey violations have broadened the case to include multiple forests in western Victoria.

Transitioning Away From Native Timber Harvesting

This suspension follows a decision by the state government last year to conclude native timber harvesting by January 1, 2024. Initially, this decision did not encompass community forestry operations, which are primarily engaged in harvesting wind-thrown timber, single trees, or thinning for various commercial applications. These applications range from firewood and construction materials to high-value products. The cessation of logging activities has been greeted with relief by environmental campaigners who have vigorously opposed the harvesting of wind-thrown timber, particularly in the Wombat State Forest.

Support for Community Foresters

The state government has declared a support package intended to assist community foresters and their employees in transitioning away from native timber harvesting. This package comprises compensation and one-off hardship payments. However, the fate of ongoing court proceedings remains undetermined, with the case adjourned until later in February.