Australia

Venomous Snake Found Inside Adelaide Hills Fridge: A Reminder to Secure Homes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Venomous Snake Found Inside Adelaide Hills Fridge: A Reminder to Secure Homes

Adelaide Hills was the stage for an unusual encounter as a red-bellied black snake found its way inside a family’s refrigerator. The snake, approximately 80 centimeters in length, was discovered wrapped around the ice dispenser of the fridge, resulting in a call for a local snake catcher to handle the situation.

A Snake in the Cold

The incident occurred on a Thursday evening at the Callington property of Gail Auricht, a resident of Adelaide Hills. The family’s second fridge, situated in an outdoor entertaining area, was the unexpected hideout for the venomous intruder. Auricht, after turning off a nearby radio, heard a hissing sound that she initially assumed to be a mechanical issue with the fridge. The reality, however, was far more startling.

Hot Weather, Cold Refuge

The snake catcher attested that the recent hot weather conditions were causing an uptick in snake activity, making his job busier than usual. As snakes seek cool places to escape the heat, such unexpected encounters could become more common. He advised residents to keep doors closed and take necessary precautions to prevent snakes and other wildlife from entering their homes.

Be Vigilant, South Australians

This incident serves as a potent reminder of the importance of securing homes, especially in the warm, wet summer conditions that can lead to increased wildlife activity. While it was fortunate that the snake was successfully captured without causing harm, residents of South Australia are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their homes from unwanted wildlife intrusions.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

