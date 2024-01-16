Venomous Fire Ants Pose Increasing Threat to New South Wales via Floating Rafts

Fire ants, an invasive species known for their venomous sting, are increasing their threat to New South Wales (NSW) by forming floating rafts to traverse floodwaters. This alarming behavior, captured in a video by the Invasive Species Council, indicates that fire ant populations are reaching densities that facilitate their spread. Recently, six nests were destroyed in the NSW Northern Rivers region, prompting stringent border checks with Queensland, where these ants are more prevalent.

Fire Ants: An Unwelcome Arrival

Native to South America, fire ants were introduced to the United States in the 1930s and have spread across the southern states, causing over 80 deaths. Identifiable by their copper brown color and darker abdomen, these ants measure between 2 to 6 millimeters. They build nests in open areas appearing as mounds or flat patches of soil without clear entry or exit points. Their ability to form rafts and cover long distances poses a significant threat, as they can establish new colonies and potentially wreak havoc on local ecosystems.

The Potential Impact on Australia

Australia is now at risk of a nationwide infestation. The situation may escalate if the ants reach and raft along the Murray Darling Basin river system, affecting an extensive area across several states. The federal government has initiated a national fire ant eradication program, planning a $600 million effort in Queensland. However, some states have yet to commit funds to the project.

Preventive Measures and Eradication Efforts

The eradication program aims to expand treatment and surveillance areas, employing additional workers and implementing aerial eradication efforts. Meanwhile, residents are required to declare goods and register movements to prevent further incursions. This necessity highlights the importance of public awareness and vigilance in containing the spread of these venomous pests.