Vandalism Shocks Canberra: Lennox Gardens Memorials Defaced

Canberra’s Lennox Gardens, a tranquil haven hosting a variety of national memorials, has been brutally marred by a significant graffiti attack. The vandalism has tarnished a dozen monuments dedicated to various international communities, including Israeli and Spanish, and a memorial for the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Canberra Rotary Peace Bell and its pavilion have also been defaced in this act of disrespect and disregard.

Shaken Community and Urgent Restoration

The incident, believed to have transpired since New Year’s Eve, has left the local community, including members of the Rotary Club, shocked and appalled. Michael Rabey, a Rotary Club member, condemned the act as an ‘attack on the people of Canberra and Australia’, underlining the disrespect shown towards these important symbols. The ACT government’s anti-graffiti team has been swiftly responding to the incident, working tirelessly to cover and cleanse the damaged monuments.

Investigation Underway

ACT Policing is actively investigating the incident, calling for the public’s assistance in bringing the culprits to justice. They have issued a stern reminder that while peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy, criminal acts like vandalism are not tolerated. The authorities urge anyone with information about the vandalism to step forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

Damage and Restoration Concerns

Despite the rapid response, concerns mount about the restoration efforts. The spray paint may have penetrated the timber planks of the pavilion, complicating the cleanup. The community views this act not only as an attack on public property but also as a disrespectful affront towards important symbols that hold significant meaning for Canberra and Australia.