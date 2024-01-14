Vandalism at Melbourne’s Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride

In a disheartening incident that marred a significant day for Melbourne’s Jewish community, the Beth Weizmann Jewish Community Centre was defaced with graffiti. The act of vandalism included the word ‘Genocide’ and an image of the Palestinian flag. This community center, affiliated with Zionism Victoria, operates as a hub for various Jewish organizations.

Community Bike Ride and Rally

Despite the unfortunate event, over 500 members of Australia’s Jewish community took part in a bike ride across Melbourne. The ride consisted of 20km and 40km routes, culminating in a rally at Mallanbool Reserve. The rally saw a turnout of approximately 1000 people, all united by a shared purpose.

A Global Call for Action

The aforementioned events were part of a global initiative demanding the release of 130 hostages held captive by Hamas since October 7. This initiative, marked by a sense of solidarity and hope, is urging for the safe return of the hostages. Zionism Victoria executive director, Zeddy Lawrence, acknowledged the emotional undercurrent of the day but also highlighted the strong sense of unity and optimism amongst the participants.

International Response

Elsewhere around the world, calls for action were echoed. In Washington DC, thousands of protesters marched, advocating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and expressing dissent over US aid to Israel. Meanwhile in Tel Aviv, an estimated 120,000 people took part in a 24-hour rally marking 100 days since the hostage situation began. Prominent figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, were amongst the speakers at the event.

The rallies and protests worldwide reflect the deep-seated concern over the prolonged crisis and the urgent need for resolution. They underscore the fact that the release of the hostages is not just a local issue, but one of international significance, impacting global peace and stability.