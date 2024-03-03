Vancouver's Seaplane Spectacle Lands in Sydney: A Unique Networking Event with Destination Vancouver and Air Canada

Last week, guests at a special dinner hosted by Destination Vancouver and Air Canada were treated to an unforgettable experience, showcasing one of Vancouver's premier attractions. The event, part of a strategic effort to connect with corporate partners and incentive agents in Australia, featured a scenic seaplane flight over Sydney, encapsulating the beauty and thrill of Vancouver's iconic seaplane tours.

Seaplane Scenic Flights: Vancouver to Sydney

In an innovative move to bring a slice of Vancouver to Australia, Destination Vancouver and Air Canada partnered with Sydney Seaplanes. This collaboration allowed guests to enjoy a 15-minute scenic flight over Sydney, mirroring the breathtaking seaplane tours available in Vancouver. These tours are renowned for offering unique perspectives of the city's skyline and the stunning natural landscapes that border it. The event underscored the close ties and ongoing collaboration between the two cities, aiming to boost tourism and business events.

Networking with a View

Following the aerial adventure, attendees gathered at the Empire Lounge in Rose Bay for a networking dinner. The event served as a platform for discussions on Vancouver's distinctive business events experiences and the world-class services provided by Air Canada on its routes between Australia and Canada. Destination Vancouver's visit to Australia, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) in Melbourne, was pivotal in co-hosting this memorable MICE event in Sydney alongside Air Canada. This gathering was not just about scenic flights but also about building and strengthening partnerships across the corporate sector.

Expanding Horizons: The 2024 Outlook

With the business events sector recognized as a valuable market for Vancouver, Destination Vancouver and Air Canada are set to amplify their sales and marketing efforts in Australia, New Zealand, and key Asian markets in 2024. This initiative reflects a strategic move to tap into the potential of these regions, fostering growth and collaboration in the business events industry. The synergy between the unique travel experiences offered by Vancouver and the operational excellence of Air Canada positions them as leaders in facilitating business and leisure travel.

The success of the event in Sydney is a testament to the innovative approaches being employed to engage international markets. By offering a glimpse of Vancouver's unique offerings through an immersive experience, Destination Vancouver and Air Canada have set a new benchmark for destination marketing. As they look towards 2024, their commitment to expanding their footprint in the Asia-Pacific region is clear, promising exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth in the business events sector.