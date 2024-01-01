en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Van Crashes into Homebush West Shop, Trapping Pedestrian

In a startling incident that unfolded in the quiet suburb of Homebush West, Sydney, a van lost control and crashed into a storefront, trapping a pedestrian under the wreckage. The 26-year-old woman, who was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, suffered injuries to her hip and leg, and was swiftly transported to Westmead Hospital.

Van Crashes into Shop, Trapping Pedestrian

The incident occurred around 5 pm when an ordinary day turned into a scene of chaos and confusion. The van plunged into a local convenience store, causing extensive damage and trapping the pedestrian. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immediately attended by emergency services who fought to free her from the debris.

(Also Read: Heroic Pilot Among Five Victims in Tragic Jaboticabal Plane Crash)

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Following the crash, two men were seen fleeing from the scene. The duo was later arrested in connection with the incident. The police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward and aid in the investigation.

Emergency Response and Current Condition of the Victim

The area around Hornsey Road was thrown into disarray as emergency services responded to the accident. The victim was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital. She is reported to be in stable condition, despite the ordeal.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

The motive behind the crash, the condition of the driver, and the extent of the damages to the shop remain unclear. The police are carrying out an extensive investigation in hopes of shedding light on the incident. As the story develops, the residents of Homebush West are left to grapple with the unsettling event that has shaken their otherwise peaceful community.

Read More

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Marred by Firework Mishaps in Honolulu and Melbourne

By Waqas Arain

Road Fatalities Soar in Ireland: A Wake-Up Call for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Taxi Ride Turns into Flood Ordeal at Buttsbury Wash

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Northern Ireland Witnesses Highest Annual Road Deaths Since 2015

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
heart comment 0
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

By Geeta Pillai

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
23 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
2 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
7 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
7 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app