Australia

V/Line Shutdown Looms: Victoria Commuters Brace for Major Disruptions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Victoria, Australia’s regional train network, V/Line, faces the threat of a four-hour shutdown on January 25th. This is the result of industrial action by operational staff unhappy with their current working conditions. The strike, scheduled from 3am to 7am, is set to disrupt morning commutes significantly and is the second such action within a month.

Disruption and Delays

The industrial action will lead to a complete halt of train services during the shutdown. The strike’s aftermath is expected to cause substantial delays and cancellations persisting throughout the day. While V/Line will offer limited replacement bus services until 8am, they are anticipated to fall short of meeting commuter needs. The buses will not serve metropolitan stations, potentially causing delays of up to two hours for commuters.

Resumption of Services

Normal train services are expected to gradually resume from 8am. However, there may be ongoing delays and possible overcrowding as the network works to recover from the shutdown. The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU), the body representing the staff, has been in negotiations with V/Line since June over a new enterprise agreement. They are seeking improved job security and better working conditions for their members.

Unresolved Negotiations

Despite several meetings, including one on January 10th, no significant progress has been made regarding the new agreement. RTBU has expressed frustration with V/Line’s approach to the negotiations. If their concerns are not adequately addressed, the union warns that industrial action will persist. This looming uncertainty threatens the smooth operation of Victoria’s train network, affecting thousands of commuters.

Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

