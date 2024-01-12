en English
Australia

Uungula Wind Farm: A Green Energy Milestone in Central West New South Wales

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
The Uungula Wind Farm, nestled in the heartland of New South Wales, has officially embarked on its construction phase, marking a significant stride in the development of Australia’s renewable energy sector. This momentous step forward is happening near Wellington, in the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, an area specifically earmarked for green energy initiatives.

Ungula Wind Farm: A New Dawn in Renewable Energy

GE Vernova, a global giant in energy solutions, is providing its state-of-the-art 6MW turbines for the Uungula Wind Farm in a A$2.75 billion deal with Squadron Energy, an Australian renewable energy developer. The commencement of construction symbolizes a new era in New South Wales’ renewable energy journey.

Once fully operational, the wind farm, the largest of its kind in New South Wales, will add a staggering 14 gigawatts of new capacity to the grid. This green powerhouse will have the capacity to generate electricity for up to six million homes, truly a testament to its scale and ambition.

Investing in Australia’s Green Energy Transition

Andrew Forrest, the owner of Squadron Energy, expressed unwavering commitment towards Australia’s transition to green energy and the creation of jobs for regional communities. He views the Uungula Wind Farm as a cornerstone in the country’s move towards a more sustainable energy future, a sentiment echoed by many notable figures, including Dugald Saunders, the leader of the New South Wales Nationals.

Saunders emphasized the project’s potential to create a “meaningful legacy” for Australians. He stressed the extensive process involved in bringing the project to life, indicating that it was not an overnight success but the fruit of years of persistent efforts by the previous government.

Critiques and Controversy

Despite the overwhelming support and optimism, the project has not been without its critics. Concerns have been voiced regarding the reliability and environmental impact of wind power, casting a shadow of controversy over the project. Regardless, the Uungula Wind Farm stands as a beacon of hope in Australia’s relentless pursuit of renewable energy alternatives.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

