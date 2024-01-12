US, UK Retaliate Against Houthi Attacks, Triggering Global Consequences

In a significant escalation, the US and UK militaries have executed retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen. These strikes were in response to repeated Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, jeopardizing international trade and threatening the freedom of navigation. The military assault, involving fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from Navy surface ships and a US Navy submarine, marked the first US military response to the persistent drone and missile attacks on commercial ships.

Escalation in the Red Sea

This strategic shipping route through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for global commerce, has witnessed a surge in attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. As a result, some of the world’s largest shipping companies have been forced to avoid the waterway and divert to longer routes around Africa. The escalation of attacks has raised international security concerns, leading to a coordinated military response from the US and UK.

The Strikes: A Defensive Action

President Biden referred to the strikes as a ‘defensive action’ following months of Houthi assaults. The allies targeted more than a dozen sites, including radar systems, drone storage, ballistic missile storage, and cruise missile storage and launch sites. The US had been cautious about striking the Houthis, wary of regional escalation.

Global Repercussions

These retaliatory strikes have had global implications. Global port operator DP World has reported a halt in its port operations, the reasons for which remain undisclosed. The conflict has also impacted financial markets. The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) experienced a dip following a heated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while oil prices spiked above $73 a barrel due to the airstrikes in Yemen. The price of uranium has reached a 16-year high, with Bitcoin also hitting a two-year peak. Hertz, a major rental car company, plans to sell 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), suggesting a shift back to petrol-powered cars due to low demand and high EV maintenance costs. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei index has soared to a 34-year high.