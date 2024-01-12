en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

US, UK Retaliate Against Houthi Attacks, Triggering Global Consequences

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:38 pm EST
US, UK Retaliate Against Houthi Attacks, Triggering Global Consequences

In a significant escalation, the US and UK militaries have executed retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen. These strikes were in response to repeated Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, jeopardizing international trade and threatening the freedom of navigation. The military assault, involving fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from Navy surface ships and a US Navy submarine, marked the first US military response to the persistent drone and missile attacks on commercial ships.

Escalation in the Red Sea

This strategic shipping route through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial waterway for global commerce, has witnessed a surge in attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. As a result, some of the world’s largest shipping companies have been forced to avoid the waterway and divert to longer routes around Africa. The escalation of attacks has raised international security concerns, leading to a coordinated military response from the US and UK.

The Strikes: A Defensive Action

President Biden referred to the strikes as a ‘defensive action’ following months of Houthi assaults. The allies targeted more than a dozen sites, including radar systems, drone storage, ballistic missile storage, and cruise missile storage and launch sites. The US had been cautious about striking the Houthis, wary of regional escalation.

Global Repercussions

These retaliatory strikes have had global implications. Global port operator DP World has reported a halt in its port operations, the reasons for which remain undisclosed. The conflict has also impacted financial markets. The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) experienced a dip following a heated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, while oil prices spiked above $73 a barrel due to the airstrikes in Yemen. The price of uranium has reached a 16-year high, with Bitcoin also hitting a two-year peak. Hertz, a major rental car company, plans to sell 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), suggesting a shift back to petrol-powered cars due to low demand and high EV maintenance costs. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei index has soared to a 34-year high.

0
Australia War Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
33 mins ago
Greens Propose Plan to Transform Brisbane's Transport System
In a bold move ahead of the upcoming Brisbane City Council election slated for March 16, The Greens party has unveiled a transformative plan for the city’s transportation system. Named the Streets for People Plan, it aims to shift the city’s urban design philosophy towards sustainable and human-centered infrastructure, reducing car dependency, and enhancing pedestrian
Greens Propose Plan to Transform Brisbane's Transport System
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
50 mins ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
53 mins ago
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
40 mins ago
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
Queensland Government Unveils Concept Design for New Bribie Island Bridge
43 mins ago
Queensland Government Unveils Concept Design for New Bribie Island Bridge
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
46 mins ago
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Latest Headlines
World News
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
2 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
3 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
4 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
5 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
7 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
9 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
14 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
15 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
15 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app