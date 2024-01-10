Urgent Search Underway for Missing Woman Heidi Groom

In a bid to locate 53-year-old Heidi Groom, who has been reported missing from the southern region of the state, the Monaro Police District has initiated an extensive investigation. Last seen in Berridale at approximately 7:40 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Heidi’s sudden disappearance has sent waves of concern through her family and the wider community. The level of worry is intensified due to her existing health conditions and the fact that this behaviour is uncharacteristic of Heidi.

Meticulous Description and Urgent Appeal

Heidi, described as a Caucasian woman, stands at about 165cm tall and has a medium build. She is easily recognizable with her short brown hair. When she was last seen, she was dressed in a blue singlet, black shorts, and running shoes, with her reading glasses on. Heidi is well-acquainted with both the Berridale and Monaro locales. She was last observed driving a white Toyota FJ Cruiser, bearing the New South Wales registration HWG060.

Public Assistance Solicited

As the search for Heidi intensifies, the police are appealing to the public for assistance. They urge anyone who may have seen Heidi or have any information regarding her whereabouts to promptly contact the Monaro police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Importantly, the police have requested the public to refrain from reporting through NSW Police social media pages.

Every Piece of Information Matters

Reiterating the importance of public collaboration in such cases, the police have assured that all information provided to Crime Stoppers will be treated with utmost confidentiality. In a race against time, every lead could prove critical in ensuring Heidi’s safe return and the resolution of this unsettling incident.