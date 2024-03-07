Urgent Search Underway for Missing Sydney Couple, Trinh and Andy Dinh

Police in Sydney are calling on the public to assist in locating Trinh Dinh, 49, and Thanh (Andy) Vu Dinh, 47, a couple last spotted in Surry Hills on Tuesday, 5 March 2024, sparking widespread concern after they could not be reached. Their sudden disappearance, described as 'out of character' by both law enforcement and relatives, has prompted an urgent appeal for any information regarding their whereabouts.

Concerns Grow for Missing Couple

Officers from St George Police Area Command, after being alerted by worried family members, have initiated an extensive search for the Dinhs. Descriptions released to the public characterize Trinh as of Asian appearance, around 155cm tall, with a slim build, medium-length black hair, and dark eyes. Andy is similarly described but stands slightly taller at 165cm and has shoulder-length black hair. The couple, known to frequent the Rockdale area and often travel by public transport, have left no clues as to their current location or condition.

Public Urged to Help

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of community assistance in the search. Anyone who has seen Trinh or Andy or has any information that could lead to their discovery is strongly encouraged to contact Day Street Police or Crime Stoppers immediately. The police underscore the significance of timely information, reminding that even seemingly insignificant details might be crucial in ensuring the couple's safe return.

Police and Community Response

As the search intensifies, the police and the Dinh family express profound concern for Trinh and Andy, highlighting that their disappearance is completely out of character. The situation has galvanized community members and authorities alike, underscoring the critical role of public vigilance and cooperation in locating missing individuals.

The mysterious disappearance of Trinh and Andy Dinh not only highlights the uncertainties that can suddenly arise in everyday life but also demonstrates the community's capacity to come together in times of need. As the search continues, the hope for Trinh and Andy's safe return remains strong, reflecting the collective effort of the police, the public, and the media in facing such challenging circumstances.